Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.82% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 28,973 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 4,720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

NASDAQ:QQQN opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $36.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

