Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,919 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

