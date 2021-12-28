Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,325,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.51. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

