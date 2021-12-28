Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 11,215 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 475,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6,341.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22,197 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 268,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 233,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

