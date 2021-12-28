Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.97. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $109.83.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

