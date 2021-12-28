Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,073 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Fastly worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 273.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth $95,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 15,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $770,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,899 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.37. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

