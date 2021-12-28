CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.14.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. 13,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. CommScope has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $22.18.
In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CommScope by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CommScope by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
