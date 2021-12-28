CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. 13,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. CommScope has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CommScope by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CommScope by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

