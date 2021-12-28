Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.74. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 21.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,868 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 34.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 79.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 99.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 76,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

