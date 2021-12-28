Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 81,215 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.61 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7066 per share. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

