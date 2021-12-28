Comparing Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Coinbase Global and Xiaobai Maimai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 49.96% 89.37% 23.54% Xiaobai Maimai N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coinbase Global and Xiaobai Maimai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 5 15 0 2.67 Xiaobai Maimai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus price target of $372.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.73%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Xiaobai Maimai.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coinbase Global and Xiaobai Maimai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $1.28 billion 47.21 $322.32 million N/A N/A Xiaobai Maimai $1.75 million 20.84 -$34.83 million N/A N/A

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Xiaobai Maimai.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Xiaobai Maimai on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Xiaobai Maimai Company Profile

Xiaobai Maimai, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. It focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

