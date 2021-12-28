CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Trading 6% Higher

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. 65,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 32,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28.

CompuMed Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

CompuMed, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.