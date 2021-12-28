Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.95 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $62,569.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,194.73 or 1.00664796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00056503 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00287410 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $213.12 or 0.00445139 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00150508 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010006 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010803 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,242,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,084,985 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

