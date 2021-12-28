Conflux Network Hits Market Cap of $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,778.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.81 or 0.07982267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00307051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.69 or 0.00926542 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00073664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.98 or 0.00439494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.00256605 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

