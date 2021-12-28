Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Boosted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,006,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.25.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 510 shares of company stock worth $37,417 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

