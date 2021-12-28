Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $246.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 65.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $246.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.25 and a 200 day moving average of $223.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

