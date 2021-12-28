ContentBox Price Tops $0.0004 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $647,169.04 and $3,325.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

