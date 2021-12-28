CONTRACOIN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $395,416.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $11.10 million and $395,416.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00089807 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,559,270 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.