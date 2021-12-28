Contrasting Fluent (FLNT) and Its Rivals

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Fluent to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -4.40% -6.48% -4.40% Fluent Competitors -18.86% 14.08% -5.57%

Fluent has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent’s peers have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluent and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $310.72 million $2.21 million -12.94 Fluent Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.26

Fluent’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fluent and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fluent Competitors 131 578 634 11 2.39

Fluent presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 38.85%. Given Fluent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Fluent beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

