Convex Finance (CVX) Hits Market Cap of $1.95 Billion

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and approximately $100.35 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.61 or 0.00093177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.50 or 0.07940221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00076055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,829.52 or 1.00088048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 79,700,273 coins and its circulating supply is 43,669,676 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.