Cook Protocol (COOK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.06 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,767.43 or 0.07894110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00075908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,083.62 or 1.00752286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00052040 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008131 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,298,304 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

