Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6,150.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,940 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,541 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.1% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,687,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 577,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $66,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,293 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 676.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 52,863 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,055 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $141.22. 44,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,750,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $249.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

