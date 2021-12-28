Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 4,871 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of Tempur Sealy International worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Bbva USA bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.74. 46,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

