Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,813 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $437,398,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $401,644,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 91.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $470,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,615. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $162.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $143.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

