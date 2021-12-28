Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $17.15 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $17,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,173. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $217.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.32 and its 200-day moving average is $195.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.