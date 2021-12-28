Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $67.58 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 4.1% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $67,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 350,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,147,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 525,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,174,000 after buying an additional 50,249 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $100.36. 67,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,030,851. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $180.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.