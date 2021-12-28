Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $9.04 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Jabil worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 351.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 152,067 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Jabil by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Jabil by 124,336.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 31,084 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1,938.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 36,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $1,292,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $27,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $308,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,451 shares of company stock worth $11,627,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.17. 3,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $71.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.71.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

