Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 878 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Pool comprises 1.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of Pool worth $21,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bbva USA raised its stake in Pool by 38.0% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Pool by 205.6% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pool by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $5.21 on Tuesday, hitting $555.70. 5,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,216. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $541.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.81. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

