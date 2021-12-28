Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 1,014 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after purchasing an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,109,000 after buying an additional 50,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,871. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $208.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.47 and a 200-day moving average of $174.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

