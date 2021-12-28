Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 4,103 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of Builders FirstSource worth $12,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,409,000 after buying an additional 783,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.95. 8,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,037. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $84.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average of $56.25.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

