Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,674 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,620 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $42,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

ADBE traded down $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $574.01. 20,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,182. The firm has a market cap of $273.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $639.05 and its 200 day moving average is $622.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

