Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 342,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 132,993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUSHA stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.71. 107,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,042. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $478,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $862,507.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,001 shares of company stock worth $2,466,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

