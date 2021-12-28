Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Lowers Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 2.6% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.11% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after acquiring an additional 247,403 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $223,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,464,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,155,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after acquiring an additional 193,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,012,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of WH opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average of $76.98. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $89.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.