Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 7.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Republic Services worth $22,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

NYSE:RSG opened at $137.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.24. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.