Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 6,293 Shares of SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSEARCA:SPCX)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its position in SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSEARCA:SPCX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the quarter. SPAC and New Issue ETF comprises 1.1% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 4.02% of SPAC and New Issue ETF worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPAC and New Issue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $971,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPCX opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. SPAC and New Issue ETF has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

