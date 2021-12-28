Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 65,523 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,523 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

