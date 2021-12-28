Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.25. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNM. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of Core & Main stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $29.99. 8,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,905. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $3,365,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $1,538,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $375,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $140,826,000. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $271,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

