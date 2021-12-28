CorionX (CORX) Hits Market Cap of $362,833.39

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, CorionX has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CorionX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. CorionX has a total market cap of $362,833.39 and $61,622.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007116 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,438,298 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

