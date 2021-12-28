Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 21,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 180,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.97.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 22.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the first quarter valued at $453,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the second quarter valued at $490,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 150,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

