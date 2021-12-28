Cortex Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $82.99 million and $58.35 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 188,367,534 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

