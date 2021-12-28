Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Price Down 4%

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)’s share price dropped 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 854,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

BASE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,863,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

