COVA (COVA) Trading 32.1% Higher This Week

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. COVA has a total market capitalization of $183,709.19 and approximately $5,176.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, COVA has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

