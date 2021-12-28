Covalent (CQT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.59 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $28.15 million and $3.59 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00059972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.23 or 0.07898729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00076061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,005.69 or 0.99963251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00052438 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

