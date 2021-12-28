Cream (CRM) Market Capitalization Tops $21,925.49

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Cream has a market cap of $21,925.49 and $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream has traded 63.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,910.28 or 1.00687732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056884 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00286672 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.62 or 0.00445939 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00152177 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010763 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001709 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000961 BTC.

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

