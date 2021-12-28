Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 80,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,104,671 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.75.

CS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 305.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 369,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

