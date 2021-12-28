Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0254

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $301,640.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.