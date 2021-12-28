Credits Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Credits has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $226,900.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.