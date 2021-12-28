Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 3,637 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

ESML opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05.

