Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $184.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.90. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

