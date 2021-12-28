Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 863,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233,000 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 1.78% of Information Services Group worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Information Services Group by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $376.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Information Services Group news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

