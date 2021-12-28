Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILCB. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,003,000. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $275,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12.

